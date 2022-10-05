Summary of the match Inter vs Barcelona (1-0). GOALHalf time

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.10.2022 16:06:38





Barcelona received a severe blow in Italy this Tuesday afternoon, in the Matchday 3 of the Champions League Group Stagein which the box Xavi Hernandezit starts to deflate already jeopardize possible classification to the Round of 16.

And it is that the The Blaugrana team lost 1-0 to Inter Milan.and was left with only three units, after completing half of this first stage, in which the Bayern Munich and the internationaldominate the Group C with nine and six points respectively.

It was an even game that they played on the field of San Siro Stadiumwhere the difference Hakan Çalhanoğlu made it when the compensation minutes were already running in the first half of the duel, in which He wore the rear of the Italian squad.

The Spaniards did not have many weapons to respond to the offensive. at minute 68 Peter equalized the scorewhen the locals played better, but a hand of Ansu Fatiwho had just a few minutes on the court, caused the VAR to throw back the goal and return the 1-0 to the board.

In the final stretch the culé team went to the front. With little idea and without generating much danger managed to put Inter in his fieldthat dedicated himself to defending the short advantageclearing the centers that fell on both bands looking for Robert Lewandowski.

In the compensation time controversy arose when the central referee did not mark a clear hand inside the box by Denzel Dumfries. The VAR reviewed the play, and Despite the claims of the players and coach of Barcelona, ​​they decided not to whistle it.

The score ended 1-0 in favor of Inter Milanthat on Day 4 he will have to pay the visit and will go into the Camp Nouin search of the three points that almost ensure a place in the Final Phase of the Champions League 2022-2023.

​