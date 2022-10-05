South Korean missile fails during exercise and causes panic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile exploded as it crashed into the ground Wednesday due to a malfunction during live-fire exercises with the United States in retaliation for a North Korean rocket launch the day before that flew over Japan and has the ability to reach the US territory of Guam.

The missile’s explosion and subsequent fire caused panic and confusion among residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, already unsettled by North Korea’s growing provocative weapons tests.

Residents’ concern that it could be a North Korean attack was heightened as military and civilian officials gave no explanation for the blast for hours.

North Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the blast caused by a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile inside an air force base outside the city. He noted that the incident did not affect any civilian facilities.

During the exercises, US forces launched four rounds from their Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea safely fired another Hymoo-2.

The South Korean homegrown missile is key to Seoul’s strategy of pre-emptive and retaliatory strikes against North Korea and is a version of the Russian-designed Iskander missile that Pyongyang also possesses.

Kwon Seong-dong, a lawmaker from the ruling party representing Gangneung, wrote on Facebook that a “weapons system operated with our taxpayer money ended up endangering our own people” and demanded a full investigation by the military into the failure. of the missile.

He also censured the military for failing to raise awareness of the problem while maintaining a press embargo on joint military exercises.

“It was an irresponsible response,” Kwon wrote. “They haven’t even issued an official statement yet.”

The South Korean military recognized the failure of the missile hours after internet users warned about the explosion and posted videos on social networks with images of orange fireballs rising in an area near the air force base. . They said they are investigating the causes of the missile’s “abnormal flight.”

Officials from the Gangneung Fire Department and the city council said emergency personnel were dispatched to the air force base and a nearby army base due to reports of a possible explosion, but military authorities returned the contingents.