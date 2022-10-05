Soto is ready to lead the Padres to the top
SAN DIEGO – Juan José Soto’s first at-bat of the month in October came as the Padres struggled to keep their postseason hopes alive. They were coming off losing three straight and were down a run against the White Sox and one of the favorites for the American League Cy Young Award, Dylan Cease.
The night before, Soto had faced a similar situation. But when asked about the pressure he may have been facing at the time, Soto quickly brushed it off.
“Which [presión]?”, the Quisqueyan responded rhetorically. “There is no pressure.”
Then, on a Cease fastball, Soto destroyed a ball that stayed high in the zone, sending it over the center field wall. And from there, the rest was history. The Padres won the game, the Brewers lost the next two, and San Diego clinched its postseason berth. Now, Soto will look to do what the Padres had in mind when they acquired him at the trade deadline: shine in October.
“It’s the highest stage,” Soto said. “Everyone wants to be on this stage. I am someone who wants to be here. I want to take turns at big times. If I fail or not, I want to be the one who is there enjoying the moment”.
Really, that’s what the Deadline Mega Shift was all about. Although it seemed difficult for them to catch up with the Dodgers in the NL West, the team felt they could contend for a Wild Card spot.
Sure, Soto increases the club’s options. Despite still being 23 years old, in 2019 he led the 20 of him to the Nationals to the first World Series in franchise history.
Over the weekend, Soto was asked what he liked best about playing in October. His eyes began to sparkle immediately.
“It’s more fun,” he said. “… All the emotions, the adrenaline. It’s the peak.”
However, it hasn’t been the best of starts for Soto in San Diego — at least, judging by his own standards. He is hitting base with a .395 average with the Padres, with whom he has a 1.9 bWAR in just 50 games.
But that’s the thing with Soto. Those numbers are good, but the Padres brought him in to do more than that. They gave up a significant portion of their farms to acquire one of the best players of his generation. But so far, the Dominican has not been that.
Sure, this wasn’t an August acquisition. It was for October. Soto has started to light up lately, hitting .347/.458/.613 since Sept. 18. And if he can pull off close to 2019 production, those August numbers will be quickly forgotten.
“We just want to light up right now,” Soto said. “That’s what it’s about. Whoever turns on now will be the team that wins it all.”
The club’s general manager, AJ Preller, reaffirmed in the midst of Sunday’s celebrations that, “We see our team well. We look favorably on our boys. I think Juan’s experience in the postseason will be important.”