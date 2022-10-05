Entertainment

Shakira was back in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Antonio de la Rúa, do they resume romance?

2022 will definitely be remembered as the year that Shakira it was once again a news headline every day. First because of the end of her sentimental relationship with the footballer Gerard Piqué after more than a decade together, after confirming the rumors of his infidelity with Clara Chia Marti; then for the alleged tax fraud of the singer in Spain, and now because she can be in contact with her ex againAntonio de la Rua.

Last week, the interpreter of Congratulations He broke the silence and for the first time declared to the magazine she his feeling before the separation of the footballer. She said that she sacrificed his career to stay with him in Spain, she also talked about his next album and his problems with the treasury, among other topics.

