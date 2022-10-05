Shakira was back in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Antonio de la Rúa, do they resume romance?

2022 will definitely be remembered as the year that Shakira it was once again a news headline every day. First because of the end of her sentimental relationship with the footballer Gerard Piqué after more than a decade together, after confirming the rumors of his infidelity with Clara Chia Marti; then for the alleged tax fraud of the singer in Spain, and now because she can be in contact with her ex againAntonio de la Rua.

Last week, the interpreter of Congratulations He broke the silence and for the first time declared to the magazine she his feeling before the separation of the footballer. She said that she sacrificed his career to stay with him in Spain, she also talked about his next album and his problems with the treasury, among other topics.

Shakira resumed contact with her former partner, Antonio de la Rúa.

Although he did not comment on this, it has transpired that he plans to move to Miami, but everything will largely depend on the negotiations over the custody of his children, which have not yet come to an end. Now it comes to light that the barranquillera has contact again with her ex, the businessman Antonio de la Rua, son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rua and with whom he had a courtship for 11 years.

In the Argentine program Show Partnersthe journalist Karina Iavicoli said: “I am in a position to say that those who resumed contact from phone calls and/or meetings that are scheduled for later, because she is having a very difficult time, are Shakira and Antonio De La Rúa.”

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa were in a relationship for 11 years.

Although he did not give further details of this, Antonio de la Rua, like Shakirahe would no longer have any commitment to anyone, since he is separated from the model Daniela Ramos, with whom he had children. He and the singer met in 1999. At that time, she was taking the first steps in her career as an artist and he was working with her father.

Related news

Both agreed at a dinner organized in Buenos Aires, Argentina and, according to the words of the Colombian, it was love at first sight. They began a romance that would last about 11 years and although they got engaged in March 2001, they never stepped foot on the altar but he began to act as her manager. At first everything worked fine, but then they started a war of sayings that led to a lawsuit from him.