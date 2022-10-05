Selection of El Salvador: The punishments that could fall on those involved in acts of indiscipline

The FESFUT Regularization Committee announced last Saturday, October 1, that it was aware of “possible acts of indiscipline” in the concentration that the El Salvador senior team had in Washington with the aim of playing the friendly match against Peru in which the Blue lost 4-1.

For the same reason, the Regularization Committee, chaired by Humberto Sáenz Marinero, announced that it would initiate an investigation process to confirm the involvement of players in order to publicize the punishments dictated by the “Disciplinary Regime” of national teams.

What are the punishments proposed in the “Disciplinary Regime”?

The FESFUT recognizes three types of offenses in its Disciplinary Code for national teams and these can be: Minor, Serious and Very Serious.

In the event that players are found guilty of some type of foul, they will pay according to these categories.

Mild: The reprimand will be private and will be announced in writing.

Minor acts such as

Lateness in attending at the appointed time for training sessions, games or scheduled concentrations or any other mandatory meeting as a national team.

The negligence in carrying out in a timely manner what was ordered for acts of medical control, to preserve or recover health.

Neglect or indifference to listen or comply with the instructions received to obtain a certain result or observe certain behavior as a national team player.

Dispense with uniform in cases where it is required or improper use of it.

Appearing in public incorrectly or inconveniently dressed or observing inappropriate behavior in the places that appear as selected;

Repeated use of foul language or abusive manifestations of ridicule or frequent derogatory expressions in the usual treatment with their peers;

Acts of provocation to their teammates or strangers during training sessions, concentrations or other meetings of any nature of the national team.

Evasive answers or inappropriate silences or gestures or misleading attitudes regarding preventions pertinent to behavior to be corrected.

Unexcused failure to appear at training sessions, rallies or other mandatory meetings as selected or absent from them without prior authorization.

Speak insults or try to attack any of their teammates in any place and circumstance or another(s) during training matches.

Make games of hand or force or bets on money or other objects a form of entertainment or pleasure with their peers.

Cause disorders that interfere with the normal development of training sessions, concentrations or other mandatory meetings as selected; Y

Give occasion to be expelled from the field of play during an official friendly match.

Bass: The warning will be public and written. He fines from 5% to 15% of his salary as selected, with suspension from two to four games with the club that had his availability for serious infractions without mitigation. There will also be fines of 10% of his salary and suspension as selected from 30 days to 60 days, without salary and with loss of economic compensation and suspension of up to said games with the club that had his availability, for serious infractions, if If there were aggravating circumstances, the sanction may be increased by one third more.

Participate in matches of any nature, with clubs affiliated to the Federation or non-Federated, while selected, or refuse to perform exercises imposed by the coach for their physical, technical or tactical preparation or to participate in activities scheduled for the National Team.

Refrain from traveling with the official delegation, without prior authorization, even due to mere negligence;

Manifest expressions or attitudes of disagreement or rebellion regarding instructions from the Technician or the sports authorities.

To lend themselves to cover up infractions committed by their colleagues;

Provoking or inducing a fight or participating in it with sequences of material or personal damage, whether in sports settings or in public places or in meetings of a social nature.

Causing material damage, even through fault, in the places of training or concentration or meeting or accommodation of the national team or incurring more expenses for unauthorized personal acts in the account to be paid for accommodation or other services to the National Team.

Causing physical harm to another teammate through rough or ill-intentioned plays during training sessions or matches;

Carry out unseemly, incorrect or inconvenient acts that would allow misleading judgments of your person as selected.

Show up to fulfill their sports obligations without the necessary sobriety for having ingested alcoholic or intoxicating beverages or enervating or narcotic or hallucinogenic substances or drugs;

Proffering expressions of insult or attempting acts of aggression against any member of the Technical Staff, referees or line judges or sports authorities or leaders, acting members of the media or fans, during or on the occasion of any match;

Promote, induce or incite paralyzing or dissociative movements or activities that hinder or interfere with the normal sports development of the National Team or form directives within it, for any objectives or purposes;

Omit the opportune and frank exposition of internal problems or discomforts that the National Selected will confront before the federative authority and initiate or second the prior knowledge of those to other authorities or advertising media;

Carry out acts indicative of vulgarity, disrespect, lack of culture or irresponsibility, generators of equivocal judgments that would lead to censorship of the quality of selected, during any time of the tour of the National Team abroad and even from its departure from the country or its return to it ; Y

Dispose of the Assets of the National Team without proper authorization, whether by appropriating, selling, giving or lending them, or abusively taking advantage of the services provided or concessions granted to the national team.

Very serious: Sports disqualification from six months to one year with a fine of up to twenty-five percent of his salary as selected.