Sebastián Bini explains the departure of Jomal Williams from Águila

sebastian bini, coach of the Eagle, explained that the decision to separate Jomal Williams of the feathered painting was taken by the coaching staff due to “attitudes” that are not consistent with what the strategist is looking for in the black-orange team.

“The decision to remove him was purely a sporting one from the coaching staff. There were attitudes that were not in favor of the philosophy and what we want as a team and we decided to remove him from the group to finish this tournament in a good way and start planning the next one”Bini said through a video from the club’s account.

Williams was brought in by the former Águila coach, Agustín Castillo, and with the current strategist he had only started in the starting eleven twice and had 265 minutes in all the games.