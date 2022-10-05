Roy Barreras talks about his cancer detected by the Santa Fe Foundation – Congress – Politics

The president of Congress, Roy Barreras, He spoke this Monday night about the cancer that was detected last week in the Santa Fe de Bogota Foundation.



“My life has been a sum of challenges and I am sure that with faith and the support of my family I will also overcome it,” he said.

As confirmed by the medical team of the @FSFB_Health I must undergo a treatment to overcome this new battle. My life has been a sum of challenges and I am sure that with faith and the support of my family I will also overcome this. Thank you all for your messages. pic.twitter.com/IsOGV47HOM — Roy Barreras (@RoyBarreras) October 4, 2022

In a 51-second video shared on his Twitter account, the senator explained what is coming for him after being diagnosed with a adenocarcinoma of the lower digestive tract.

“I am going to go to the medical board, which is going to decide how to treat this finding that has appeared in my check-up, which is a small colon cancer that has appeared in the lower digestive tract,” the senator began.

He added that this cancer has a treatment, that it is cured “if one is judicious.”

The president of congress He took the opportunity to send a message to his family, as well as to Colombian families.

“It’s always good to have routine check-ups. Thanks to that check-up I caught this at an early stage. And the other thing is that cancer is curable. If you have a family member who is going through these circumstances, don’t worry, there is treatment, there is a cure for the vast majority of these cases.

