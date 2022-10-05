Rodrygo and Vinicius have Real Madrid beating Shakhtar in the Champions League

2022-10-05

64′ FORGIVE VINICIUS! The Brazilian could not give direction to a dead ball that had been left inside the area. 63′ CLOSE! Rodrygo’s shot behind a wall with Benzema and Trubin continues to avoid the merengue’s third. 62′ Modric, Asensio, Camavinga and Hazard are some of the options that Ancelotti has on the bench. 60′ Seventh corner for the whites and they can’t do any damage from that route. 58 & # 39; And now Vinicius center looking for Benzema, but Matviyenko gets in the way. He entered the French alone. 57′ Mudryk’s center and Shved’s header goes wide. He does not defend Madrid so well.

55′ Yellow card for Bondar for a foul on Vinicius. The first admonished of the match. 54 & # 39; He went against Shakhtar after the corner and Mudryk had the tie. Madrid is saved. 53′ Corner shot that Tchouaméni manages to connect, but his shot is caught by Trubin without problems. 52 & # 39; Valverde’s left foot from outside the area and the goalkeeper sends the corner kick. 50′ Madrid is reaching nine points with this result. 48′ Vinicius center after a good maneuver and Benzema goes blank. 46′ He came out with all of Madrid at speed and got the first corner of the complement. Four. Five’ START THE SECOND HALF!

– TO THE REST! Real Madrid is beating Shakhtar 2-1 at the Bernabéu. Rodrygo and Vinicius scored for the Whites and Zubko volleyed the save. 45+1′ Well, the first half is coming to an end. Madrid won it comfortably, but that goal has set off alarms. 45′ Only one more minute is added. 44′ Shot by Benzema that the goalkeeper saves. The captain tried again. 43 & # 39; And Shakhtar is now looking to tie it before the break. A corner is coming for the Ukrainians. 41′ Ancelotti’s gesture says it all. He did not like the DT that after forgiving the third they have given them the discount. There is a game at the Bernabéu.

40′ Center from the left and Zubkov connects with a volley to beat Lunin’s goal. From having 3-0 we went to 2-1. 39′ GOOOOOOOOOLLL OF THE SHAKHTAAAARRRRR! 37′ VINICIIIUUSSSS! Against mortal from Madrid led by Valverde, who plays for Rodrygo and he passes it to Vini, who shoots a laditooo. Keep forgiving the third local. 35′ THE FIRST OF SHAKHTAR! Mudryk fired across the line and Lunin was on the lookout to save. 33′ Vinicius and Benzema have had the third again, but the two met Trubin’s body. First it was the Brazilian and then the French. 31′ VINICIUS HAD IT! Shot of the Brazilian that the defense takes from the mere line. Then a cross falls to Benzema and his shot skims the post. 30′ OOOFFFF! Valverde’s shot and Trubin dives to avoid the third.

29′ Tremendous play by the whites. Benzema playing with Rodrygo and then put in a pass to Vinicius to seal the 2-0. 28′ GOOOOOOOOLLLLL OF THE REAAALLL MAAADRRIIDDDDD! 26′ Ancelotti’s team continues to knock on the door. It’s hot. 24′ CLOSE! Benzema’s shot after a great collective play and Trubin saves. He was the second of the whites. 22 & # 39; The visit does not go beyond the midfield. 20 & # 39; Benzema’s heel for Valverde and the Uruguayan cannot shoot. 19 ‘ Good play by Vinicius getting between two defenses and then his shot hits the rival. 18 & # 39; Shakhtar does not react and Madrid steps on the accelerator for the second. 16′ Rodrygo’s first goal in this edition of the Champions League. 15 & # 39; Madrid is getting its third win to consolidate the leadership of Group F.

14′ Rodrygo opened the scoring with a shot from the half moon. Ancelotti’s team already deserved it after so much insistence. 1-0. 13′ GOOOOOOOOLLL OF THE REAAALLL MAAAADRRIIDDDDD! 12 ‘Madrid got into the rival area looking to open that lock. 10 & # 39; Valverde’s shot that Trubin catches. The white team continues to insist. 9 ‘Alaba’s shot that goes up. The defender joined the attack to try long distance. 7 & # 39; Nothing happens either and Militao had to cut against him. 6 & # 39; Free kick for Madrid due to a foul against Vinicius. 5 & ​​# 39; Madrid has not yet finished off the goal. Try to get through Vinicius’ band. 4′ It is worth mentioning that Shakhtar are also undefeated this season in all competitions. 3′ Possession of Madrid. The visitor waiting in his field. 2 & # 39; Nothing happens after the corner. Goal kick for Shakhtar. 1 & # 39; Pass by Valverde looking for Benzema and the defense clears the corner. The first arrival of the premises. – THE BALL MOVES IN THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU!