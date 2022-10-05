Reveal new timeline on kidnapped family in California

They kidnap a family of 4 members in California 0:43

(CNN) — The search for a family of four kidnapped in California continues Wednesday after authorities took a person of interest into custody and released new details about the case Tuesday.

Authorities have released a brief timeline surrounding the abduction of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and the girl’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, in Merced, California.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Monday at 11:39 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol responded to a 2020 Dodge Ram that was on fire and asked the Merced Police Department to assist. locate the owner of the vehicle.

Approximately one hour later, at 12:35 pm, Merced police officers arrived at the van owner’s address and met with a family member. Agents tried to contact the couple and the boy’s uncle, but were unable to locate them.

Later Monday at 1:04 pm, Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business on Highway 59 South. “During the primary investigation, detectives determined that the individuals were abducted,” the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

In an initial statement on the case Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said it believed the family was taken “against their will” from a business in the 800 block of the 59 Freeway South in Merced, which is between Modesto and Fresno in central California.

“We have no motive behind this. We just know they are gone,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Warnke also said investigators have collected evidence indicating “individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover their tracks.”

On Tuesday, authorities took a 48-year-old man into custody as a person of interest in the case.

While they investigate, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the public to contact their office at 209-385-7547 to share any information they may have regarding the case. The FBI and the California Department of Justice are also investigating.

“Investigators continue to follow all leads and are working diligently to find the family,” the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Victim’s ATM card was used after disappearance

Investigators learned Tuesday morning that an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used at a bank in Atwater, California, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Atwater is about 9 miles northwest of Merced.

After that transaction, investigators were able to identify the 48-year-old man as a person of interest in the case and subsequently took him into custody, authorities said.

The man attempted suicide prior to law enforcement intervention, and was receiving medical treatment and in critical condition Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were working to confirm that the man in custody is the same suspect whose photos were released Monday, Alexandra Britton, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, told CNN.

“Investigators obtained a surveillance photo of a subject conducting a banking transaction in which the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original scene of the abduction,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities on Monday described the suspect as a man with a shaved head who was last seen wearing a hoodie. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

CNN’s Taylor Romine and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.