Retreating Russians abandon corpses of comrades

Russian forces withdrew so hastily from a Ukrainian city that they left the bodies of their dead in the streets, offering further evidence of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to maintain control of four regions it illegally annexed last week. pass.

Meanwhile, the upper house of the Russian parliament approved the annexations of those territories after holding “referendums” that kyiv and its Western allies described as fraudulent.

In response to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out any dialogue with Russia, stating that it is impossible to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his decision to seize those regions.

The Kremlin replied that it will wait for kyiv to agree to sit at the negotiating table, although it said this might not happen until Ukraine has another president.

“We will wait for the current president to change his mind or for a future Ukrainian president to revise his position for the convenience of the Ukrainian people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Despite the Kremlin’s apparent political bravado, the picture on the ground highlighted the disarray Putin faces amid Ukrainian military advances and attempts to fix new Russian borders.

Over the weekend, Russian troops withdrew from Lyman to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces.

The liberation of that city gave Ukraine an important advantage to continue its offensive in territory under Russian control.

Two days later, an Associated Press team reporting from Lyman saw at least 18 bodies of Russian soldiers lying on the ground. Ukrainian forces had reportedly collected the bodies of their comrades after heavy fighting for control of the city, but had not yet removed those of the Russians.

“We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who gave his nickname, Rud.

In his daily video address, Zelenskyy said Tuesday that dozens of settlements had been retaken “from the Russian pseudo-referendum just this week” in the four annexed regions. In the Kherson region, he mentioned eight towns recaptured by Ukrainian forces “and it is far from the complete list. Our soldiers do not stop.”

The deputy head of the Moscow-backed regional government in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian television that Ukrainian forces had made “certain advances” from the north, and were attacking the region from elsewhere as well. He added that they were stopped by Russian soldiers and had heavy losses.

As kyiv intensified its counteroffensive, Russian forces launched new missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Several missiles landed on Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, causing infrastructure damage and power outages. One person was killed and at least two were injured, including a 9-year-old girl, according to Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

After they regained control of Lyman in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces continued to advance eastward and may have reached the border of the neighboring Luhansk region on their way to Kreminna, according to the latest analysis by the Institute for the Study of Ukraine. of the War, based in Washington.

Meanwhile, the US government announced on Tuesday that it would provide Ukraine with $625 million in military assistance, including more HIMARS rocket launch systems, which are credited with contributing to kyiv’s recent military advance. The package also includes ammunition for artillery systems and armored vehicles.

Before the announcement, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis told a news conference in Turkey on Tuesday that Ukraine needed more weapons because Russia launched a draft of men of military age last month. He said more weapons will help end the war faster, not escalate it.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the armed forces had recruited more than 200,000 reservists as part of the partial mobilization launched two weeks ago. He said the recruits were training at 80 firing ranges before being sent to the front lines in Ukraine.

Russia’s attempt to incorporate Ukraine’s four eastern and southern regions was so swift that even the exact borders of the absorbed territories were unknown.

The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, approved the ratification of the treaties that make the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions part of Russia. The lower house gave its approval on Monday.

Putin is expected to swiftly endorse the annexation treaties.