requirements and who can get them

(CNN Spanish) — The United States Government opens this Wednesday the inscriptions for the ‘Visa Lottery’ for 2024, which will benefit some 55,000 people from countries with low levels of migration to that country.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program grants randomly selected people who have registered a visa or a Green Card, which ensures permanent residence in the United States and, in the future, the possibility of potentially obtaining United States citizenship.

But it is not open to all public. Although the selection is made at random, in order to obtain the document, people have to meet certain individual requirements and come from one of the countries admitted by the Department of State for the program, which prepares a list each year.

Which countries are eligible to apply to the ‘Visa Lottery’?

The countries eligible to participate in the Diversity Visa Program are those that have less than 50,000 native immigrants to the US in the last five years.

For the American continent ✅ WILL BE ABLE TO APPLYamong others, citizens of:

Argentina

bolivia

Chili

Costa Rica

Cuba

Ecuador

Guatemala

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

See the full list of countries that may apply for admission to the program.

On the contrary, 🚫 WILL NOT BE ABLE TO APPLY of the American continent the citizens of:

Brazil

Canada

Colombia

Dominican Republic

The Savior

Haiti

Honduras

Mexico

Venezuela

If you are not a native of one of the supported countries but your spouse is, you may participate as long as you and your spouse are listed on the selected entry, are deemed eligible, are issued visas, and enter the country at the same time.

You can also apply for the program if you are a native of a country that does not have historically low rates of migration but in which neither of your parents was born or considered a resident when you were born. In that case you can apply for one of your parents’ countries, if they are on the list of admitted. An example of this case would be if your parents were working, studying temporarily or visiting a country that is not part of the list when you were born.

Education and work requirements

In order to apply for a visa, you must be admissible to the United States and you must also meet at least one of these two requirements:

Have completed secondary education or equivalent (so in fact most applicants are 18 years of age or older although there is no specific age requirement)

Have at least two years of experience in a job that requires at least two years of training or experience in the five years prior to the date of application. To evaluate jobs, the State Department relies on a database called O*Net OnLine. You can read the details of how the system works here.

When you sign up for the program you should not submit documents that prove your country of origin or educational and work experience, but if you are selected they will be requested at the interview stage that is part of the process.