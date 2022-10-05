Real España and Alajuelense are already playing the first match of the Concacaf League semifinals!

2022-10-04

Welcome to the minute by minute of Real Spain vs Alajuelense! SEE MORE: The Costa Rican press praised Real España before the game THE GAME: Real Spain 0-0 Alajuelense STARTED! Real España and Alajuelense are already playing in Morazán for the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League semifinals. The teams go out to the field of the Morazán stadium. Alajuelense wears his visiting uniform, white and Real Spain, by cabal, comes out red. The Morazán stadium looks crowded. Professors for lack of support can not complain.

The teams leave at 6:25 pm to carry out the respective warm-ups on the field of the Morazán stadium.

ABSENT: Devron García will not be in the match against Alajuelense due to yellow cards. He accumulated and therefore will not be in the game. Little by little, people arrive at the Morazán stadium to watch the game between Hondurans and Costa Ricans for the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals.

The Marathón player, Isaac Castillo, is present at the stadium with the Alajuelense shirt! but it is all due to the good friendship he has with Brayan Félix, who gave him the red and black jersey.

People begin to arrive little by little in Morazán. It takes a long time for it to look full. At 6:07 pm it looks a bit empty.

ABSENT: Fabián Coito’s big loss from Alajuelense is that of its captain Bryan Ruiz, who has a back problem and therefore the club takes care of him when they go on long trips. In fact, in this Concacaf League he did not travel to Panama and El Salvador when the institution had to make the trip to face the duels against the Panamanian Alliance and the Salvadoran Alliance.

Alajuelense has Honduran Brayan Samir Félix on the bench. For Coito it has been very useful coming from the substitution. Surprise alignment of Héctor Vargas! His iron man, Devron Garcia, is absent for this game. He doesn’t even appear on the bench. Professor Vargas opted for the ownership of Heyreel Saravia and Luis Garrido.

Alignment of Real Spain: Luis Lopez; Franklin Flores, Getsel Montes, Heyreel Saravia, Kevin Alvarez; Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Luis Garrido, Junior Lacayo; Carlos Bernárdez and Ramiro Rocca. Substitutes: Michaell Perello; Alejandro Reyes, Yeison Mejía, Pedro Báez, Gerson Chávez, Carlos Mejía and Anfronit Tatum.

Alignment of Alajuelense: Leonel Moreira; Ian Smith, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Aubrey David; Celso Borges, Alexis Gamboa, José Cubero, Alex López, Carlos Mora; Johan Venegas and Freddy Gondola. Substitutes: Miguel Aju; Erick Cabalceta, Rolando Blackburn, Aarón Suárez, Bernard Alfaro, Brayan Samir Félix and Sebastián Rodríguez.

Alajuelense entered the Morazán stadium at 5:34 in the afternoon

TEN has known that the black market has done its business. They have monopolized a large part of the ticket office for the Concacaf League commitment.

The atmosphere prior to the crash was involved in the cold reunion between Fabián Coito and Héctor Vargas, who did not greet each other. The match between Hondurans and Costa Ricans begins at 7:00 at night.