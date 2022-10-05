Queen Margrethe II of Denmark refused to back down and confirmed that she will strip royal titles from her grandchildren

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai of Denmark (REUTERS)

Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologized for upsetting members of her family with the decision to deprive four of his grandchildren of royal titles, but he refused to change his mind.

Last week, the royal palace of Europe’s oldest royal monarchy announced that as of January 1the four children of Margaret’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, They will no longer be called Prince or Princess, but Count or Countess of Monpezat, the birth title of her late husband, Prince Henrik, born in France. They should be treated as “excellencies” and would keep their places in the Danish order of succession.

“It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always adapts to the times. Sometimes this means difficult decisions have to be made and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” Margrethe, 82, said in a statement issued by the royal house.

“This adjustment… I see it as a necessary test for the future of the monarchy”said Europe’s longest reigning monarch. She has not changed her decision.

“I have made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother. But as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which my youngest son and his family are affected. That makes a big impression and I’m sorry,” Margrethe said in the statement.

Commenting hours after the palace made the announcement on September 28, a visibly shaken Joachim told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper in Paris, where he lives and works, that “They are all very sad.”

“It is never fun to see your children being mistreated like this. They themselves are in a situation they don’t understand,” said Joachim, 53.

The change affects his four children: Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.. When asked how the decision had affected his relationship with his mother, Joachim replied: “I don’t think I need to elaborate here.”

Joachim’s first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who is the mother of Nikolai and Felix, said they were confused, sad and shocked.

“Children feel left out. They can’t understand why their identity is being taken away from them.”Alexandra said.

Joachim has been married to Princess Marie since 2008 and she is the mother of the two youngest children, Henrik and Athena.

Margarita’s youngest son, who has been a defense attaché at the Danish embassy in Paris since September 2020, said he received a five-day warning about the change. He said he was originally presented with a plan in May that would have removed the children’s titles when they turned 25.

Margarita’s decision was in line with moves other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years. In 2019, the king Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden announced that the children of his younger children, Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip, would lose their royal titles. Her eldest daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, is the heir to the throne, followed by her children, and they will retain her titles.

In Denmark, which has a constitutional monarchy, the heir to the throne is the crown prince fredrick. His eldest child, Prince Christian, is next in line, followed by Frederik’s three youngest children, Isabella and twins Jesephine and Vincent.

Margaret was proclaimed queen on January 15, 1972one day after the death of his father, King Frederick IX.

