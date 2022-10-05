Putin signs annexation order as Ukraine advances

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who displayed an anti-war poster on Russian state television, confirmed that she has abandoned court-ordered house arrest.

“I consider myself absolutely innocent and due to the refusal of our country to execute its own laws, I refuse from September 30, 2022 to serve my preventive restriction in the form of house arrest and I am released from all of it,” Ovsyannikova said in a statement. a statement on his Telegram channel.

In August, a court placed her under house arrest until October 9, charging her with spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces, TASS reported.

Ovsyannikova, a former employee of Russia’s Channel One, interrupted a broadcast in March holding a sign that read: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda they tell you here with lies.”

At the time, Ovsyannikova told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that many Russian journalists see a disconnect between reality and what is being portrayed on the country’s television channels, saying “it was simply impossible to remain silent.”

“Dear law enforcement officers, please put this kind of armband on Putin, as it is he who should be isolated from society and not me. Putin should be tried for genocide against the people of Ukraine and mass murder of Russia’s male population,” Ovsyannikova said in another video on Telegram on Wednesday while pointing to a monitoring bracelet on her ankle.

The Russian military leadership has “no idea of ​​the number of victims among the civilian population” in Ukraine, Ovsyannikova added.

“Perhaps the conscience of some judge, prosecutor or investigator will wake up and stop calling the children who died in Ukraine false,” he said. “And they will stop persecuting me for telling the truth.”

“I have spent almost two months under house arrest,” he continued, adding that all the time investigators referred to the words of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, “trying to pretend that not a single child died during the war in Ukraine.”