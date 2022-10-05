Puerto Rican television women congratulate Angelique Burgos after the premiere of “Burbu Nite”

New beginnings always produce nerves and anxiety, even if you find yourself facing the opportunity you’ve always hoped for. With a bit of the above it started last night “Bubble Nite”the television show produced and hosted by Angelique Burgos “Burbu” in Wapa Television.

“Bombones, Burbu Nite!” exclaimed -by way of welcome- who also made her debut yesterday as executive producer. Although many expected that the night space would begin with the intensity that characterizes the businesswoman, it was not so. The wife of the former player professional basketball, Elijah “Larry” Ayuso She was relaxed and much more leisurely than the public was used to seeing her in “Stick to Noon”.

The program, which will be broadcast live every Monday at 10:00 pm, was what is considered “a light party.” For the setting of the studio, the production opted for medium-high lighting in blue and violet tones. In the background the music played DJ Beba Yezzy, complemented by a live saxophone. Similarly, the “open concept” style reigned with “lounge” type furniture in white and violet.

The musical offer, meanwhile, was in charge of the Puerto Rican singer India, who put to enjoy the present public. The detail of having followers and admirers on the set gave a more affectionate and intimate touch to “Burbu Nite”.

The first program served for the presenter to introduce her work team. Among them, the presence of two “perris” stood out, her friends Giselle Ortiz Y Baby Maldonado. Also, in this adventure she will be accompanied by the actress and model Jey Irizarry and the judoka and influencer Luis Jabdiel, a blind married couple who “will make the public fall in love with their way of seeing life”, according to what Burgos had advanced in Interview with The new day.

With the strength of his colleagues

Once the program concluded, the communicator went to social networks to share the “outfit” of the night by Innova Corsetry. In addition to praise and applause for her figure, many colleagues from the television industry left comments full of strength, motivation and good wishes.

“Spectacular. Always proud of you. I love you,” Ortiz wrote. Norwill Fragoso, on the other hand, commented: “Brava. I celebrate you.” Jailene Cintrón, likewise, did not miss the opportunity. “Queen as always. Congratulations, we are very proud of you. God bless you,” she stated.