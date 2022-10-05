Potro Gutiérrez denies being characterized by working with young peopleMediotiempo

Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez has been cataloged as a coach specialized in working with young players, a fixed idea that comes from the title in the U-17 World Cup Mexico 2011the gold in Central American and Caribbean Games Veracruz 2014 and the 2015 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying; however, the technician told halftime that this is not his main quality,

“It is not that I am characterized work with youth, That’s an urban legend. In Ascenso, when I was invited to the National Teams, I worked with Joaquín Del Olmo and the idea was to aim for the First Division, but they gave me the option of being in the National Team and i just did my jobas it should be done: seek to be champion with any team”.

His arrival at Cruz Azul was through the U-20 category, although his goal was always to start a aspirational run to the first team: “Now that I arrived here, with the Sub-20, it was prepare players for the First Division, because one knows the requirements that are needed. That was the first mission, but circumstances put us on the other side. The big clubs are armed from three points of view: international with big name playersthen with national players and the third part is with home players. That is the formula of a great institution and we are looking for her Blue Cross“.

The Cruz Azul quarry

Currently, in La Noria there are players from the Sub-20 who join the needs of the First Team, such as Raphael Guerrero, Joshua Diaz, Jorge GarciaMiguel Seseña or Luis Iturbide; elements that El Potro wants to continue polishing and not just move up in category for having a good tournament or a couple of outstanding matches.

Warrior Y Rodrigo Huesca are the players that he has as examples in the process of Basic forces to the First Team, elements that are part of a restructuring that they want to do in La Maquina: “You have to keep finding that talent and polishing itI think they are a good example of the work that has been done; we have five players who promoted. There is a lot of work to do for the restructuring that has been mentioned so much, today people can confuse that, the boys need a process to develop and today we are trying to find that midpoint so that there are players like Huescas or Guerrero. They are processes that have to be lived, gaining experience”.

Ready for pressure

Given the doubts that arose when he was appointed as interim coach in Blue Cross (after the dismissal of Diego Aguirre), Gutierrez you sent a message to his detractors: Has the experience to withstand the pressure.

“We have had a trajectory that is worth it to be here today. That journey that I had puts us on this stage and we are more than ready to take this on. It is a responsibility that one assumes, which is backed by all these years of experience. Sometimes people think that one is arrogantbut it is not like that, we have experienced scenarios in international tournaments where it is kill or be killed, we live them in a very positive way and now that we are in a team like Blue Cross we feel like fish in water. We want even more, to play better and to connect with the fans.”