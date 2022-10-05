PLANK by Albert Pujols BROKE a tie and TOOK AWAY from Babe Ruth – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

Dominican legend Albert Pujols is closing his sports career and the 2022 season on a high note. The future member of the Hall of Fame had broken the embrace with the mythical Babe Ruth as the second best driver in history, and this Tuesday he took off from « Bambino” with his batting against Pittsburgh.

It was early in the third inning with the game tied at one run when Pujols hit a cannon shot to center field with runners at third and second base. He propelled both of them to the home plate.

In this way he came to 68 trailers in 2022 and two thousand 218 in his career that began in 2001, taking off four from Ruth. The historic leader will remain for much longer, since the Hank Aaron’s 2297 They will be unattainable for the star player of the St. Louis Cardinals. Especially based on the announcement of the Dominican to retire at the end of the season.

Pujols will remain active when the regular stage ends for the red birds to qualify for the playoffs, but as everyone knows the numbers for that stage are not added to the official record.

Other interesting facts about Albert Pujols is that he has driven in multiple runs in four consecutive games, thus tying the longest streak on a personal level. He is also the oldest of all time with multiple trailers in that number of online matches.

The accumulated 20 RBIs is the best monthly mark in the current season.