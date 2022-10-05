Panama defeats Brazil and returns to the World Baseball Classic

PANAMA — José Ramos added a two-run homer and starter Ariel Jurado pitched five scoreless innings as Panama beat Brazil 4-0 on Tuesday to secure its third trip to the World Baseball Classic.

The victory is a revenge for the Panamanian team, which in 2012 was eliminated at home precisely by Brazil heading to the 2013 Classic edition. Three years later it succumbed for the second time despite being the host again, this time against Colombia.

The first two participations of the Panamanians in the tournament –2006 and 2009– were by invitation.

Brazil (2-1) will have another opportunity this Wednesday, when it faces Nicaragua (2-1) for the second and final ticket to next year’s Clásico.

Ramos homered — his second in the tournament — off former major leaguer André Rienzo in the bottom of the fourth. Panama added the third run in the next inning on an RBI hit by Allen Córdoba and the fourth on a solo home run by Edgar Muñoz in the seventh.

Right-hander Jurado (1-0) allowed the Brazilians just one single and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Rienzo (0-1) charged with the reverse.

In the first game of the day, Dwight Britton singled in the run that broke a tie in the bottom of the seventh inning and Nicaragua defeated Argentina 6-5 to stay one win away from reaching its first Clásico. It is the third tie played by the Nicaraguan team.

Britton drove in Brandon Steven Leyton with two outs, and after Argentina had tied the score at 5-5 on a solo home run by Lucas Stalman at Rod Carew Stadium in the Panamanian capital.

Argentina, which took part in its first tie, was left out with two wins and the same number of losses.

Reliever Berman Espinoza (1-0) won the game, while Roniel Raudes got the last five outs to earn the save. Franco Pérez (0-1) took the loss. Sandy Bermudez was the best on offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Great Britain and the Czech Republic previously advanced in another tie in Germany. The Classic will be played in March with the participation of 20 teams. The first round of four groups will take place in Tokyo, Taichung (Taiwan), Miami and Phoenix.