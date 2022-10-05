Pablo Escobar: Lucia Méndez tells how it was to meet the capo – People – Culture

Secrets, rumors and intimacies have begun to come to light in the new reality show ‘Always Queens’, which was released on October 2 on the Netflix platform.

The series has six chapters in which it shows small fragments of the life of Mexican celebrities such as Laura Zapata, Lorena Herrera, Sylvia Pasquel, and Lucía Méndez.

With only the first chapter having been released, there has been a stir among Netflix users due to the anecdotes of the actress and singer Lucía Méndez, upon learning of the meeting she had face to face with capo Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria.

Méndez confessed that some businessmen hired her to sing, but she said she did not know for whom such an event would be.

“My mom tells me: ‘You’re going to kill me.’ And I: ‘Why?’ -he began to tell his assistant Do you know who is sitting in front of you? Pablo Escobar”, said Lucía Méndez in ‘Siempre Reinas’.

When the artist turned to look she could see that Pablo Escobar was in the front row to witness his Show. However, at that moment and according to what he said in his own words, he felt fear, a lot of fear and concern, because at that time the paisa was the Medellin cartel leader and one of the most wanted men by the authorities worldwide.

However, Méndez did not stop his presentation and went up to sing, delighting the ears of the audience, including Escobar.

At the end, the Mexican went to her dressing room and the Colombian capo went to look for her. “We were already leaving, but Mr. Pablo Escobar greeted us. I was speechless. It was such a strong and impressive adrenaline rush; It’s one of the times I’ve been scared the most”, confessed the artist.

Although nothing happened between them, Escobar offered him his friendship and wrote down his phone number so that she would call him when she needed a refuge in the bad times that she or her family were going through. But, according to Méndez, she never called him or had contact with her paisa again.

