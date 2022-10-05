World

North Korea | Moments of terror in Japan: this is how the alert for the launch of a North Korean missile sounded | Kim Jong Un | VIDEO | WORLD

The launch of a missile by North Korea panicked in Japanwhere the government asked its citizens in Hokkaido to seek refuge “immediately”.

The warning of Japan It was due to the fear that the missile could hit the ground.

Through Twitterthe BNO News site shared a video where you can see the streets of Japan while the sound missile alert.

“Sirens sounded across Japan as people were told to seek shelter from a North Korean missile launch; The threat has already passed. reads in the tweet.

Japanese PM condemns North Korea

The Prime Minister of Japan, fumio kishidadescribed today as “barbaric” the latest release by North Korea of a ballistic missile, which flew over the north of the Japanese archipelago and led the authorities to activate the civil alert in the area.

“It is a barbaric act and I express my strong condemnation of North Korea for it,” Kishida told local media today.

It is worth mentioning that the missile fell in Pacific waters and outside the exclusive economic space of Japanaccording to the Ministry of Defense, which for the moment has not detected any damage to aircraft or boats in the area.

Japanese authorities added that the missile hit about 3,000 kilometers east of the archipelago, after traveling a total distance of 4,000 kilometers and reaching a maximum height of 1,000 kilometers.

