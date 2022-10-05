Nobel Prize for Medicine rewards findings on human evolution | News
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries of human evolution, which unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA that helped understand what makes humans unique and provided new insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19.
The techniques Paabo used allowed the researchers to compare the genome of modern humans with those of other hominins: Denisovans and Neanderthals.
“Just like an archaeological dig to find out about the past, we carry out our own digs into the human genome,” Paabo told a news conference organized by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.