Nicolás Larcamón, DT from Puebla, reaffirms his love for the clubMediotiempo

next to meet two years at the head of Pueblathe Argentinian Nicholas Larcamon offered a brief description of his time in football for The Coaches Voicewith a closing in which he assured that “It will be a place you will always want to return to.” when your adventure continues in another latitude.

still amazed by how it was presented at the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumthe same in which Maradona scored a goal against Italy in the Group Stage of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the strategist considered that he has managed to consolidate a new identity in the clubwhich has made his fans believe again, that there is enthusiasm for La Franja.

“It shows that there is a team that awakens emotions in them, that transmits things. And it is an identity that, from the first tournament, in addition to making us win and qualify for different decisive instances of the championships, It has led us to play and stand as equals with all rivalsachieving triumphs against the greats of Liga MX along the way”, can be read in the coach’s letter that he is wanted by Atlas and that will face Chivas in Repechage.

Jaime Lozano recommended him and Puebla opened the doors for him

In the article called “One more poblano”, Larcamón reviewed his time in Venezuela and Chilewhere he also consolidated projects in the face of adversity, until his arrival in Mexico thanks to the recommendation of Jaime Lozano, who saw him in a game in charge of Antofagasta around 2017.

“The contact to train in Mexico did not happen overnight. Lozano went with a businessman to Chile to observe a coach and a couple of players. One night, while he was in the hotel, he started to watch the match between Antofagasta and Unión Española. That day we played a great game. At that time he told Henry Grandson who he wanted to see was me. Nieto contacted me and told me “I don’t know when but I would like to be the one to take you to your first experience in Mexico”.

????️ “I am grateful to Puebla. It has been a spectacular process. The race is very changeable, but this stage will be well remembered by me and I hope that also by the people” ???? @NLarcamon has built in @ClubPueblaMX a sports and life project… https://t.co/o5tuN0hBFp — The Coaches’ Voice in Spanish (@CoachesVoice_es) October 4, 2022

Yes ok It took three years for his arrival in Mexico to materialize.he did it in the end to give the Strip one of its richest stages in its history, when it was a club accustomed to mediocrity.

“But with the team’s play and the results I was able to defeat that prejudice. With Puebla we have managed to compete against teams with a huge budget.

“Today I am grateful to Puebla. It has been a spectacular process. I’m about to have a ‘poblano’ son, who makes everything more endearing. As I was saying, I know that the coach’s career is very changeable, but this process will be very remembered by me and I hope that also by the people”.