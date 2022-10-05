Netflix: movie that was banned in the United States and is now a trend – Cinema and TV – Culture

“Left Hollywood is racist to the highest degree, and has great anger and hate!” tweeted former US President Donald Trump in September 2019, when regarding the movie ‘The Hunt’, which was about to be released.



His anger was due to the theme of the film: it is an ultra-violent satire of the deep fracture that exists between the different social classes in the United States. It shows members of the wealthiest elites persecuting and killing, out of sheer snobbery and class contempt, poor people in rural states, traditional bastions of the Republican Party (Wyoming, Mississippi, etc.).

‘The Hunt’ was directed by Craig Zobel (‘Z for Zachariah’, 2015) and written by Damon Lindelof, co-creator and writer of the hit series ‘Lost.’ In addition, it had the participation of great Hollywood faces: Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, among others.

‘The Hunt’, ‘La Cacería’ in Spanish, was released in 2020 after months of controversy.

Trump, who did not explicitly mention the name of the film, said it was a way to “add fuel to the fire and cause chaos (…) They create their own violence and then blame others. They are the real racists and they are very bad for our country“.

The controversy did not prevent it from now being part of the Netflix catalog.

Another reason for the controversy, according to ‘Time’ magazine, was the use of the word ‘deplorable’ to refer to the conservative victims of the hunt in the plot. It turns out that this specific term was used in 2016 by Hillary Clinton about Trump supporters: “You could put half of Trump supporters in what I call the basket of wretches.”

Trump’s controversial remarks, combined with the shock the country was in after two shootings that caused 31 deaths – one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio – earlier this month, provided an apparent final blow. to ‘The Hunt’. The studio, Universal Pictures, decided to cancel its release.

“We stand behind our filmmakers and will continue to help distribute the films of these bold and visionary creators, like the ones who made this satirical social thriller, but we understand that this is not the right time for the premiere of this film“, the company said in an official statement.

But the story of ‘The Hunt’ did not end there. Not only did it manage to be released in March 2020; now, three years later, the film is available on the platform streaming Netflix and became a trend in social networks. Do you dare to see her?

