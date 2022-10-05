Nairo Quintana: the AG2R Citroen team says no to the Colombian – Cycling – Sports

After the official breakup of the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana with the team arkeathe rider is looking for a new team, and although offers are apparently raining, the outlook would not be so clear.

Boyacá cyclist Nairo Quintana, who defends himself from his disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France due to a medical infraction, announced last Friday that he will not continue running with the Arkéa Samsic team next season.

Although the team limited itself to saying that “it will not make any further comments” on the matter, everything indicates that the disqualification from the Tour de France, after the report of alleged ingestion of tramadol, was the ‘last straw’.

Now, with that controversy in the background, Nairo is looking for a team. Press versions have suggested that his future would remain in France, and possible teams have been mentioned, however, apparently one has already fallen.

Team says no

The Ag2r Citröen denied contacts with the Colombian. “Contrary to information published in various media, the AG2R CITROËN team has never been in contact with Nairo Quintana and his agent, and has never had the intention of hiring him,” the French team reported.

According to the French newspaper ‘L’ equipe’, Quintana will continue in France next year, but with a team other than Arkea. “Sources close to the Colombian report that a French team has already put an offer on the table,” reads his website.

Although Quintana’s entourage has not confirmed this information in public, it was said in the press that the squad in question would be one of these three, due to its World Tour category: AG2R Citroën, Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ. Well, the first one fell.

In the last few hours, the name of Astana has also emerged, a team that Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López is part of,

