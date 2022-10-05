Most of the bodies of deceased inmates in Latacunga are dismembered, says public defender | Security | News

A forensic specialist and an anthropologist are helping to identify the bodies of the inmates who died in the incidents recorded on the afternoon of Monday, October 3, at the Latacunga prison.

According to the SNAI, 15 inmates died and 21 were injured in this new massacre, the fourth recorded so far this year.

The bodies have been taken to the Ambato Forensic Center to achieve identification, as they have the necessary equipment for this process.

Detonations are heard again in Latacunga prison

Franklin Poveda, director of the Cotopaxi Public Defender’s Office, who was at the site this morning, said that most of the bodies are dismembered.

Twelve bodies have already been identified, and three remain to be confirmed.

The defender made a call to family members to come forward to give traits or some clue, such as tattoos, that allow the bodies to be identified.

Leandro Norero, alias the boss, would be one of the deceased in this massacre. He was arrested for money laundering.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, indicated this Tuesday that due to tattoos it is believed that Leandro Norero He is among the fifteen deceased in the Latacunga prison.

Fourth massacre in Ecuadorian prisons so far in 2022: 92 inmates have died in incidents

The Public Defender’s Office sponsors most of the inmates in the Latacunga prison.

Outside the Latacunga prison and the Ambato Forensic Center, there were families waiting to find out information about the status of their imprisoned relatives.

The SNAI reported this morning new incidents in that prison. (YO)