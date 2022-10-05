World

Posted at 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Miss Crimea 2022 fined for patriotic song playing



0:50

Posted at 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Ukraine gains ground in some territories illegally annexed by Putin


1:32

Posted at 08:57 ET (12:57 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

What do the Russians say about Ukraine's advances?


1:06

Posted at 15:03 ET (19:03 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Russian recruits record videos for social networks


3:05

Posted at 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The US evaluates scenarios in the face of Putin's nuclear threat


1:01

Posted at 23:21 ET (03:21 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Musk's plan to end the war irritates Zelensky


0:44

Posted at 23:20 ET (03:20 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Soldiers of the Azov battalion liberated from the Russians are reunited with their families


0:39

Posted at 21:14 ET (01:14 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Unpublished images of Lyman, Ukraine, after the Russian withdrawal


3:51

Posted at 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Ukraine says Russia is recruiting young people for war


1:26

Posted at 19:04 ET (23:04 GMT) Sunday, October 2, 2022

Russian forces withdraw from Lyman, Ukraine


3:01

