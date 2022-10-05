Miguel Vargas was named Player of the Year – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

Cuban prospect Miguel Antonio Vargas is crowning a season that, without a doubt, has been the most important for him in his young professional career.

In addition to having debuted in the Major Leagues and being involved with the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first playoff, his brilliant work in the Minor Leagues has just served him to capture a highly commendable award.

The 22-year-old player has just been honored as the best player in the entire Triple-A in this 2022 campaign by the prestigious Baseball America magazine.

Vargas had a great job in the Minors that first took him to the first category and now he has earned this recognition. He averaged .304 and a formidable .915 OPS, in addition to hitting 17 homers and 82 RBIs.

The Triple-A Player of the Year award from this media outlet is the most notable of his career to date.

Vargas has played three seasons in the Minors. He made his debut in 2019 and after being suspended in 2029 due to the pandemic, he returned to the pitch a year later. In those first two campaigns, his highest level reached was Double-A.

But the rapid progression led to him in 2022 being in Triple-A with Oklahoma from the very beginning. And he only missed his two calls to the “big show” with the team that won the most games of the year.

Still without the performance to match his talent, Miguel Antonio has done everything with the Dodgers including the home run. His versatility to play the infield and the gardens have opened spaces for him in what is perhaps today the most difficult team to be a regular.

Baseball America is the leading magazine specializing in the subjects of Minor League and American college baseball.

