Messi, with firm step to by another record of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lworld hegemony in football remains Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players monopolize records that are difficult to beat in their careers and it is now the Argentine who wants to take away from the Portuguese the one that, until now, he maintains in the Champions League. The fleais on a roll with his good football, as he showed on the last day after his free-kick that gave PSG the victory and allowed him to be Ligue 1 leader, where he has scored 5 goals and is the top assistant (7) along with Neymar. And now, during his visit to Benfica in the Champions League, he wants to close the gap to win a record currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Right now, before the start of matchday three of the group stage, Cristiano leads the top scorers table with 140 points. Second is Leo Messi, with 126, namely; 14 goals from the Portuguese. Behind are Robert Lewandowski (89) and Karim Benzema (86), although it also remains to be seen how far Erling Haaland (26) and Kylian Mbapp (36) go.

The advantage that Leo Messi has is the absence of Cristiano from the current Champions League. It should be remembered that at the moment Rosario has only scored one goal in the Champions League, but the PSG It could be one of the teams that go far in the competition and is the second favorite to raise the ‘Orejona’ in Istanbul, which would allow it to have more options to reduce the difference of 14 goals.

PSG never beat Benfica

Paris Saint Germain visited Benfica three times for international competition and… I lost all three. One for the Champions League in the 2013/14 edition, also in the group stage (1-2), and the other two remaining in the Europa League, both in round of 16 instances: it was 1-3 in the 2006/07 edition and 1 -2 in 2010/11.