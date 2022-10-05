Messi has not made any decision about his future

PSG have the option to extend Messi’s contract for one more season, but, according to the player’s wish, they will not enter into talks until after the World Cup.

Leo Messi has not yet made any decision about his future despite a report published this Tuesday that states that the Argentine will sign with the Barcelona When your contract expires Paris Saint-Germainsources revealed to ESPN.

The Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati has stated that Messi will rejoin the Barca on July 1, 2023, the day after his current contract with the whole of the League 1.

However, various sources connected to the three parts, Barca, PSG and Messideny that there has been any progress regarding the striker’s next move.

The PSG You have the option to extend the contract Messi for one more season, but, depending on the player’s wish, he will not enter into conversations until after the world Cupwith ‘Leo’ focused on having a good tournament with the Argentine National Team.

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laportahe recognized ESPN last summer that he would be willing to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou and his vice-president, Eduard Romeu, recently said that a financial agreement would be possible if Messi He arrived as a free agent.

Messi35, has also been linked with a possible transfer to the Major League Soccer with Inter-Miami especially interested in bringing him to the United States to finish his degree.