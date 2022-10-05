Mercenary groups train in the US to carry out terrorist acts against Cuba › Cuba › Granma

Counterrevolutionary groups are training brazenly and with impunity in United States territory, with the aim of developing terrorist acts against our Homeland, taking advantage of the difficult context in which our country is developing, due to the global crisis generated by the pandemic and the tightening of the blockade US economic against the Island; aggravated situation now after the passage of the devastating hurricane that hit the western part of Cuba a few days ago.

One of these organizations, recently unmasked on Cuban Television, is called the Self-Defense of the People (adp), which has an action plan, a very well-organized structure and various command links, which is directed by a council of war, led as president by the notorious terrorist Manuel Milanés.

Among the purposes of the adp is to provide financial, logistical and media support to those in Cuba who lend themselves to its unhealthy purposes, said Lázaro García Ríos, who was recruited by said organization to commit violent acts against economic targets in various parts of the national territory. , for which he is arrested and confessed.

According to García Ríos, Willy González, treasurer of the so-called People’s Self-Defense Forces, and Alfredo González, in charge of recruiting people in our country, through social networks, are in charge of this task, to whom he offers recharges, money and other gifts. .

To carry out its violent actions, the adp has modern weapons, including rocket launchers, machine guns, pistols and grenades, among other military supplies; In addition to boats, assured García Ríos, all of which is taking place in view of the US government, which, far from confronting such conduct, cynically included Cuba on its list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

But none of this is new for the Island. Since 1959, counterrevolutionary elements protected by the US. uu. they undertook actions that, until 1999, resulted in a balance of 3,478 dead and 2,099 disabled, in addition to countless economic damages.

Among the main terrorist acts were the sabotage of the French steamer La Coubre; the promotion of banditry; strafing and bombing of cities, towns and sugar mills; burning of cane fields; murders of workers and militiamen; sabotage of commercial offices and diplomatic headquarters abroad, as well as attempted attacks against the main leaders of the Revolution.