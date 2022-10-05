Meghan Markle takes legal action so Harry doesn’t have to testify

Years have passed since they left the UK and it doesn’t seem that the waters will calm down for Meghan Markle and the prince harry. Upon his return from having been with the British Royal Family before the departure of Queen Elizabeth, many unknowns are in the air. From the possible titles of her children with the accession of Charles III, to the status of her relationship with the Windsors after a few moments of estrangement. With this in mind, the Sussexes’ legal troubles aren’t over. Beyond the legal battle they have faced with different tabloids and the disagreement that Harry has with the British government due to the restriction of his security team being in the United Kingdom, there is a disagreement that seems to be the least formal, but the most problematic for the Sussexes, the one Meghan has with her sister, Samantha Markle. Since Meghan met when she began her relationship with Harry, it could be seen that she and her sister were not on the best terms, but nothing would anticipate that Samantha would try to take her father’s daughter to trial. .

Samantha has sued her half-sister over statements she gave in both the Oprah interview and excerpts mentioning her in the book Finding Freedom. The Duchess tried through the corresponding legal channels to have the case dismissed, establishing that her statements are her memories or estimates of the facts, but so far, everything indicates that they could face each other in court and worse still, the lawyers of Samantha have made it clear that they want to call both Prince Harry and Thomas Markle, the father of those involved, to testify.

Given this situation, Newsweek reports that Meghan has already taken legal action to prevent both her husband and her father from being called to testify. The idea of ​​Samantha’s legal team was to call possible witnesses to testify in the first weeks of October, but Meghan’s lawyers have asked the judge to stop the process of collecting evidence, until after it is decided whether the claim must be dismissed.

The argument of the defense – in this case, Meghan’s team – is that the Duchess did not write the book Finding Freedom (which, by this time, has already been part of another legal process between Markle and a group of British tabloids), and that his comments in the interview with Oprah were an “unactionable opinion, which is substantially true.” In the legal documents to which the American publication had access, Meghan’s lawyers point out that: “Calling Mr. Markle to testify at this time, along with other discoveries, would be an unnecessary spectacle and a waste of time, money and resources. from both sides. (Samantha) should not be allowed to force Meghan and potentially numerous uninvolved people to sacrifice substantial resources to a grueling investigation while a meritorious motion that could dismiss the case is pending.”

This argument is in line with the statement that the Duchess’s lawyer, Michael Kump, gave to TMZ when the complaint was released: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a worrying pattern of behavior. We are going to give him the least attention necessary, which is all he deserves.”

Meghan’s lawyer’s response to her sister’s lawsuit

What statements are the subject of this legal process?

Asked about her relationship with her half-siblings during the Oprah interview, Meghan said: “I don’t feel comfortable talking about people I don’t really know. I grew up an only child, something everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have brothers, ”she said in the talk that she went around the world. About her half-sister’s posts, she said, “I feel like it would be really hard to make a ‘reveal’ when you don’t know me. This is a very different situation than my dad. The betrayal comes from the people you have a relationship with.”

