Mariazel defies the net in a low-cut dress that leaves little to the imagination

One more time, Mariazel became a topic of conversation in the world of entertainment after sharing a story on Instagram in which she showed off her enviable body at 41 years old by wearing a daring dress that left little or nothing to the imagination.

As you know, thanks to the excellent work you have done as a collaborator of “I fall from laughter“, the famous born in Barcelona, ​​Spain, has established herself as one of the favorites in the industry, so practically everything she says goes viral within a few minutes.

Photo: Instagram/@mariazelzel

Mariazel shines in a fitted dress

So much is the fame and popularity that he has achieved Mariazel In recent years, currently on Instagram, it has more than three million followers, who are responsible for viralizing all the content it shares, since in most of it it looks spectacular.

It was precisely on this digital platform where the also host of “Más Deporte” shared a story in which she looked better than ever in a fitted dress that stood out for the pronounced neckline in the front area.

In the image, the member of “La Familia Dysfunctional” in “Me Caigo de Risa” looks extremely happy when promoting an interview, but what most caught the attention of Internet users is the great figure she looks because she maintains a great body to her 41 years.

A few minutes after uploading the story, users on social networks assured that Mariazel She is one of the most beautiful models on the small screen. In addition, they surrendered to the beauty that she wore with that outfit that she crowned as one of the most beautiful.

Photo: Instagram/@mariazelzel

Mariazel shines on Televisa

As we mentioned before, Mariazel She has established herself as one of the most important television hosts on Televisa thanks to the great work she has done as the presenter of “Me Caigo de Risa” and “Más Deporte”.

In addition to shining as a host, the famous one has also stood out as a participant in reality shows such as “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”, “Inseparables” and “Reto 4elementos”. In all of them she has shown her high level of competitiveness.

