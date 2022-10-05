Mariana Seoane changes her look and dares with this trend in her hair

The “good girl”, Mariana Seoane surprised her followers with a photograph on her official account in Instagramthe singer did not miss the opportunity to publicize a change she made to her hair and to her surprise she received the compliments of the people who follow her profile.

“God bless us all!! Trust the universe and flow in the face of any adversity! Beautiful night my beautiful people Do you like the fringe or pollina as they say in other places? I read them…”, wrote the singer accompanying an image in which her fringe can be seen.

“Beauty of a woman”, “You are beautiful”, “the best singer and apart from being very pretty”, “Your fringed hair suits you very well”, “you are the best singer, very beautiful inside and out”, “You are beautiful with or without fringe”, were some of the compliments that the famous received in the comments of the publication that she made.

Mariana Seoane and her change of look. FB/laseoaneoficial

Mariana Seoane is one of the Mexican regional singers who has not stopped working, the star performs in cumbia and Latin rhythms, and is also one of the most established actresses of Mexican series and soap operas and productions that are made in USA by the Latin team.

Some of the most popular songs in Mariana Seoane’s career are “I will be a good girl”, “One of two”, “I was wrong”, “Dare to look me in the face”, “Night of stars” and “La malquerida”, to mention the most popular.

The singer recently unveiled the song “Go away”with which he resumed his musical career, although after that he has not shared new projects.

