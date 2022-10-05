Magaly Medina remembers Gisela Valcárcel’s meeting with Vladimiro Montesinos VIDEO in the SIN room: “He prevented the book La Señito from coming out” entertainment | SHOWS

FOLLOW THE FIGHT. Magaly Medina began his program last Tuesday, October 4, remembering his controversial past to Gisela Valcarcel such as the meeting he held with Alberto Fujimori’s former presidential adviser, Vladimiro Montesinos, in the 1990s.

“ She visited the SIN room, remember, if I had gone they would have crucified me. This man, one of the most sinister in Peruvian politics, he kept nothing to himself he had surveillance cameras for everyone and in his own room where he received all of Peru, there he recorded each of his guests”, attacked the host of ‘Magaly TV La Firme’.

The ‘magpie’ took from the archive the images where Gisela Valcárcel appears in the room of the National Intelligence Service (SIN), where Montesinos received politicians and businessmen. The videos continue to be remembered as the controversial ‘vladivideos’.

GISELA DID NOT WANT A BOOK TO COME OUT OF HER

Magaly revealed that the host of ‘El Gran Show’ went to Alberto Fujimori’s former right-hand man to ask her to help her prevent the publication of a book called ‘La Señito’, written by her ex-partner Carlos Vidal.

“ Gisela went to ask Montesinos to prevent the release of the book ‘La Señito’ written by a porter called Carlos Vidal , who had at that time been Gisela’s boyfriend for many years, a kept man and who wrote a book at the end of the relationship, but the little lady with the help of Montesinos prevented him from leaving. Of course, she won all the trials and I suppose with the help of Montesino, “she specified.