Luis Enrique Santander will whistle the Puebla vs. Chivas of the Repechage

Next weekend the MX League will live its Repechage stage of the tournament Opening 2022 with four games that will define the four teams that will get their ticket to the leagueand the Mexican Soccer Federation announced the arbitration appointments.

For the duels on Saturday, October 8, the World Cup will be Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos in the tigers versus Necaxawhile the clash between Blue Cross Y Lion will have Fernando Guerrero as a central judge.

For Sunday at noon, when Toluca welcome to FC Juarezthe chosen whistler was Marco Antonio Ortiz-Navaand will close the activity the intersection between Puebla Y Chivas with the inclusion of Louis Henry Santander.

Interestingly, the last time Santander Aguirre whistled a defining match for the Guadalajara It was in the Final of return of the Closing 2017when Chivas defeated Tigres in a controversial closing, thus achieving the twelfth rojiblanco title.

In this commitment, Santander was signaled for sanctioning an offside in an action in which Ishmael Sosa received a kick from Jair Pereira that would have been designated as criminal.

“That day I was wrong, there is no doubt that I was wrong. would have penalized. In two days I received more than a thousand death threats through Twitter, they are very unpleasant. People do not understand that one does not go out to make mistakes. It bothers me how some people are loaded, but I continue to work with my head held high. In social networks I have been very attacked, “he said for MVS some time later.

His performance earned him not to direct a game of Chivas as a local until a few months ago, when he was designated for the Guadalajara-Monterrey which ended with the triumph of the Flock.