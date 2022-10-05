Entertainment

Livia Brito paralyzes the networks by showing the changes in her body

The Cuban Livia Brito She is one of the most important actresses on the Latin small screen. Since she appeared on soap operas, her image has captivated everyone, not only because of her beauty but also because of her eloquent talent. Last year she was part of one of the most viewed strips in recent times: “The Heartless”. On this occasion, the beautiful brunette captivated everyone with an image on networks.

Thanks to this magnificent leading role Livia Brito She has had many job offers that have kept her very busy in 2022. In the middle of this year, the Cuban actress starred in the telenovela No man’s wife which achieved large audience numbers in various parts of the continent.

