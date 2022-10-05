Livia Brito paralyzes the networks by showing the changes in her body

The Cuban Livia Brito She is one of the most important actresses on the Latin small screen. Since she appeared on soap operas, her image has captivated everyone, not only because of her beauty but also because of her eloquent talent. Last year she was part of one of the most viewed strips in recent times: “The Heartless”. On this occasion, the beautiful brunette captivated everyone with an image on networks.

Thanks to this magnificent leading role Livia Brito She has had many job offers that have kept her very busy in 2022. In the middle of this year, the Cuban actress starred in the telenovela No man’s wife which achieved large audience numbers in various parts of the continent.

Livia Brito is a 36-year-old Cuban actress.

For now Livia Brito is negotiating with the production of Televisa his leading role in the second season of The Heartless. Until an agreement is reached Livia Brito stands out in social networks with his facet as a model. There she makes productions for different clothing brands as well as products dedicated to body aesthetics.

In this opportunity Livia Brito shared a photo on their official account statements Instagram where he taught the changes that his body underwent after undergoing his exhaustive exercise routine. In it you can see the excellent result that she has had after meeting her boyfriend, the professional trainer Mariano Martinez.

The image that Livia Brito shared in her Instagram states.

Also in the image you shared Livia Brito A few hours ago, in their states of the social network of the little camera, the following sentence can be read: “And yes… here are my changes since I met Mariano, my trainer, my nutritionist, my friend, my boyfriend.”