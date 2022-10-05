Lionel Messi will not arrive in MLS in 2023; he would be close to returning to Barcelona

the future of Leo Messi remains in doubt, however, said subject seems to be far from the PSG player’s mind, whose main objective is to have the best possible role with Argentina in Qatar 2022 to help Argentina win the title.

Even Messi himself has clarified it on previous occasions, assuring that once the World Cup is over he will begin to think about his futurewhich has been related to multiple destinations, among which an eventual return to Barcelona stands out, or even an arrival in the MLS in case of not renewing with PSG.

However, this Tuesday the name of Leo Messi became a trend in social networks after the Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati will reveal that the Champion of America with Argentina and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be a Barcelona player again from July 1, 2023.

After that report, everything indicates that ‘La Pulga’ will not renew with PSG and will not choose to reach the MLS with InterMiami as had been speculated in the recent past in which he has been linked to David Beckham’s team on multiple occasionswhich looks like it will have to wait a few more years.}

July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be a Barça player. — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

Higuaín overtook him recently in Inter Miami

Recently in an interview with ESPN, Gonzalo Higuaín, who announced his retirement this Monday, was questioned about the possible arrival of Messi to the MLS, and although he left the door slightly open, he assured that it was difficult to see the seven-time winner of the golden ball in the United States.

Now, everything seems aimed at Lio Messi having a new stage at Barcelona, which could even last until the Argentine decides to hang up his boots, thus definitively ruling out an eventual arrival in South Florida, where it should be noted has an apartment, same for which he had also been previously linked.