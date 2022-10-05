LeBron James and his cold response about his relationship with a Los Angeles Lakers legend

LeBron James is close to overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a historic stat, but it seems the Los Angeles Lakers idols don’t have a close relationship.

With little time to start the new season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)one of the most anticipated projections is that Lebron James finally go to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the top scorer in league history.

the superstar of Los Angeles Lakers You have already talked about the desire and enthusiasm you have to achieve it. Abdul-Jabbar reached 38,387 points in the NBA, while for now James is at 37,062. Averaging 20-30 points per game and playing in the vast majority of games, he’ll easily pull it off this season.

Something that usually happens with LeBron is his gratitude and admiration for the figures of the past in the NBA. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Kareem. In any case, the ex-pivot has also been critical of the King in the last times.

The most recent and famous occasion occurred after a somewhat peculiar celebration of LeBron, where he dances after a basket and KAJ explains that there was no need to do that “stupid and childish dance” and that the “GOATs don’t dance”…

LeBron James on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

When Bron was asked about the possible record and if it was related to Kareem, the 37-year-old was blunt in his answer. “No. No thoughts and no relationship”James told reporters after the Lakers’ first preseason game.