Kim Kardashian: These are the requirements to fly on your private jet – People – Culture

Kim Kardashian is one of the richest women in entertainment in the world. In recent years he has built an empire with his reality showmakeup and underwear brand.

Thanks to the success of their businesses, The American bought a private jet in 2021 that she named ‘Kim Air’. The plane was under renovation for a year until it was finally released in mid-2022.

In her new Hulu show, Kim has shown some of the rules and requirements that she has to use her plane. The businesswoman demands that her guests be careful with the interior and not ruin or stain the seats.



In the last chapter of reality showKardashian barred her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, from getting on the plane after getting a spray tan. The women were talking about her upcoming trip to Milan for a Prada show.

Jenner casually mentioned that she would have a tanning session hours before boarding the flight. The fact did not please Kim, that she was immediately concerned about her cushioning.

“Have you seen the cashmere seats? You can’t spray tan on my cashmere seats,” Kardashian explained.

This is not the only condition Kim has for his passengers. He also made it clear to Jenner that she had to be careful about the type of food she would eat on the trip. She even specified that it couldn’t be pasta.

in other chapters stated that no one should wear shoes inside the aircraft. This to avoid the dirt that they can bring from the outside to their carpets. Instead, everyone must change into sneakers from their brand Skims.

How is the private jet?

In the reality show Premiering on Hulu a few months ago, Kim gave viewers a tour of her plane. He showed all the specifications of the aircraft type G650ER, which cost him 150 million dollars and is the same one that Jeff Bezos has.

The interior was decorated by designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernández and stands out for its cream tones. The entire aircraft is covered in cashmere fabric, even the bathrooms.

“I never dreamed I would have a plane. I intended this to feel like an extension of me and really an extension of my home. I’m so excited for all the people to see the hard work I’ve put into this and my first flight.” Kardashian on the show.

Kim explained that she remodeled two bathrooms, one in the back and one in the front. Also, the jet has its own private room which has two beds but can be converted into a king, if necessary.

Kardashian invited workers and family members to the first flight on ‘Kim Air’.

