Karely Ruiz proclaims herself queen of style in tight floral mini dress

Karen Ruiz is unstoppable on social networks and it was in TikTok where she was seen with a look that made her proclaim herself as queen of styleas she showed off her curvaceous silhouette with a tight floral mini dress with which he managed to receive thousands of “likes”.

the model of onlyfans She has become popular on the networks for showing her curves in the most daring designs, as she did with the risky look of floral print dress with which he stole looks on the Chinese platform, in which he has already added 64.4 million “likes”.

Karely Ruiz turns on TikTok in a mini dress

Karely caused an impact dancing with her revealing look, images with which at the moment and in less than 24 hours, she has managed to add 1.2 million views, almost 200 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments, showing that she is still one of the favorites in digital platforms.

The influencer conquered the Chinese social network, in which she has millions of fans, with a clip in which she showed off her best movements to the rhythm of “Penélope – Ella Me Dice” by Dioli, a song that has become one of the trends favorites of the users of the video network.

Karley stole glances on the Chinese platform. Photo: TK @karelyruiz.mx

Ruizaged 21, was confirmed as the queen of mini looksbecause her dress is perfect to highlight the silhouette, as the fitted garment draws attention to the design with a pronounced neckline and the parallel seams that run along it, which stylizes the female figure.

the model of onlyfanswho gained fame after visiting the actor Andrés García and being portrayed in a sensual bikini, today is positioned as one of the most successful on the networks, since only on Instagram it has 7 million followers, plus the 9.3 that it adds in TikTok.

the Monterrey He does not stop causing an impact on social networks with his outfits, which are characterized by being discovered or fitted, as he did on this occasion with his floral print lookand how he has shown it with other dresses of the same style with which he has stolen the looks of his millions of fans.

It is confirmed as queen of the mini looks. Photo: IG @karelyruiz

