Julio César Chávez and Yolanda Andrade locked themselves up to use drugs

Yolanda Andradehost and actress, recounted the days he spent in the company of Julio César Chávezin which they consumed cocaine accompanied only by a recorder and a Mijares album in which they repeated the song ‘One in a thousand’and again.

Also affected by addictions, Andrade explained that he lived with José José and the Mexican boxing legendalthough only with the second had experiences linked to drug use.

“We locked ourselves in the bathroom and there we lasted a long time. We woke up again and again, with a recorder and we listened to Mijares (the song) ‘Uno entre mil’, how he put it!, until the record scratched.

“We cried and talked about the same thing that drunks talk about, the same thing. It was a sadness that maybe we both had, but the only joy was that we were both locked up in a bathroom drinking with a tape recorder,” he explained in an interview with Isabel Lascuráin for his YouTube channel.

He despised Madonna

Andrade explained that these were times when Chávez’s fame was recognized globallywhich opened the possibility of coexisting with figures of the stature of Madonna or Robert de Niroalthough with the singer he never wanted to get close to his surprise.

“I remember perfectly that Madonna went to greet him and he told me: ‘No, I don’t want to meet that old woman because she appears in some nude photos. Me, but no, there’s Robert De Niro!’ and he ‘no, my compadre el Coque’ is coming,” she recalled.

Recently Julio César Chávez invited Yolanda Andrade to celebrate his 60th birthday to remember some of their adventures, although now both are away from drugs, due to the treatments they received.