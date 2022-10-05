Juan Gabriel gave José José the best gift, not only love but millions

Jose Jose and Juan Gabriel

Juan Gabriel is one of the most famous singers in Mexico and like him José José shares the podium of the most remembered and beloved performers of the Aztec country. His songs are hymns of love and heartbreak; both are considered music icons.

But what few knew is that Divo de Juárez gave José José an invaluable gift, the same one who not only gave him love but also a huge amount of money, since he is one of the most important pieces of the Prince of Song.

It was 1978 when José José and his family settled in their house in the El Pedregal neighborhood, south of Mexico City, and invited Juan Gabriel to enjoy a delicious dinner and a pleasant evening, at that moment the divo arrived with an invaluable gift: the song Lo Pasado Pasado.

The Divo de Juárez took out a sheet of paper with a song written on it and gave it, as a gift, to both José José and his wife at the time, Anel Noreña, according to the model he recalled: “His words were the following: ‘ Saying boys in your new life I made you this song […] and when I say ‘I ASK FOR AN APPLAUSE FOR THE LOVE THAT HAS COME TO ME’, everyone is going to applaud boys’”. Thus giving success and love to José José.