Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be experiencing their first marital crisis

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a dream love story. They married for the first time in an intimate ceremony in Nevada and they said “yes” again a few weeks ago in Georgia.

Despite the celebration and the honeymoon, everything seems to indicate that they would already be experiencing their first marital crisis. This was reported by the US portal OnlyRadarwhich reported that they had a strong argument.

According to sources in this medium, the newlyweds have had problems settling into their new life. Jennifer and Ben live in Los Angeles with her two children and close to the home of Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The couple would have argued over control of the relationship. Many reports have expressed that the singer likes to make family decisions, which would have left the actor out.

“The couple does not stop fighting. Before the wedding, Jennifer put on an Oscar-worthy performance, pretending to be perfect and very relaxed. Ben was blinded by love but didn’t realize what he was getting himself into,” a source said. OnlyRadar.

Apparently the discussions would have been so strong that Affleck would have made the decision to leave the house they share. This would only be a measure to reduce friction and fix the situation before it escalates to a definitive separation.

The Diva from the Bronx She has been married four times, so she would be worried about repeating a divorce. Her last celebration was held in Georgia, at a party that lasted three days and cost several million dollars.

It’s not the first time

Rumors of a marital crisis with Ben come a few weeks after her first husband, Ojani Noa, pointed out that the relationship with the actor would not work out. According to the Cuban, Jennifer doesn’t know how to keep a commitment.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and he told me that I was the love of his life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, he said that we were going to be together forever, ”Noa indicated for the newspaper. Daily Mail.

Jennifer and Ojani married in February 1997 and only lasted a year together. The divorce process included a legal battle after the singer denounced him. In a trial held years later, the famous was rewarded with 545 thousand dollars.

“I’m happy she’s back with Ben, but I have a feeling it won’t last. She is someone who will marry seven or eight times, I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person,” Ojani concluded.

Jennifer’s ex-husband’s statements caused surprise among his fans who hope that the marriage with Ben will be the last. The couple first dated in the early 2000s and became engaged, but never married. After finishing, both had children with other couples and finally returned in 2021.