Japan, US hold joint exercise after North Korean missile launch

Military aircrafts japanese and american conducted a joint drill Tuesday in response to the launch of a north korean ballistic missileJapanese authorities reported.

Japan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said eight Japanese and four US fighter jets took part in the drill in airspace west of the Kyushu region.

“As the security environment surrounding Japan becomes more and more complicated, including the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea that flew over Japan, the Self-Defense Forces and the US military conducted a joint exercise,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The forces “confirmed their readiness and demonstrated, both at home and abroad, the firm determination of Japan and the United States to face any situation,” it added.

The announcement came shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with the head of the US command of the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral John Aquilino.

“We are taking quick action,” Kishida told reporters, stating that Tokyo and Washington had “decided to hold a joint drill”, without adding details.

Kishida indicated that he would hold telephone conversations with US President Joe Biden “to reaffirm the strong coordination between the leaders of Japan and the United States.”

It is the first time a North Korean missile has been fired on Japan in five years. This caused the activation of an emergency alert system that warned the population of various regions of Japan to take refuge.

The missile fell into the sea without causing injuries or damage.