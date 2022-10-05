News

Japan calls for evacuation of residents fired by North Korean missile

Japan urged on Tuesday to evacuate residents of two northern regions to safety after the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

“Missile information. Missile information. North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate inside buildings or underground,” said the government in an alert launched on Tuesday at 07:29 (22:29 GMT on Monday).

The missile launched today by North Korea In its last weapons test, it flew over the north of the Japanese archipelago, as announced by the Japanese authorities.

The missile was fired at around 7:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (22:30 GMT on Monday) into the Pacific Ocean. Japanaccording to the South Korean Army, while the Government Japanese pointed out that it has fallen in an unspecified point of the sea, after having activated the civil alert in the prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori, the northernmost of the archipelago.

