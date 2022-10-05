Jail ratified for accused of child pornography

A judge of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Santiago ratified this Tuesday the preventive prison of three months against a man, accused of being part of a transnational criminal organization dedicated to the commercialization and production of child pornographic content and sexual exploitation of minors through electronic means.

Johannes Wilhelm Streese Suarez39 years old, will continue to serve the sanction at the Rafey Men’s Correction and Rehabilitation Center in Santiago.

The court made its decision despite the fact that the defendant’s defense did not appear at the hearing.

Paul Santoslegal representative of Streese Suárez, told Free Journal that he and his client decided not to present defense arguments at that instance.

He informed that they are preparing their arguments for the 13th of this month, for which date the Second Court of Instruction of Santiago plans to hear the review hearing of the case, requested by them.

Johannes Wilhelm Streese Suárez is accused of producing and reproducing photographs and video of minors for sexual exploitation through a messaging site that operated in the Dominican Republic and the United States, in addition to sharing links to the same content.

Streese Suárez will face charges for violation of article 24 of Law 153-07, on Crimes and High-Tech Offenses, which sanctions the dissemination by electronic means of images and representations of a pornographic nature involving children or adolescents.