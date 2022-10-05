It was Eduardo Capetillo’s first love, but he went crazy for Fernando Colunga

Eduardo Capetillo and Fernando Colunga

October 03, 2022 3:34 p.m.

It was widely rumored that Eduardo Capetillo and Fernando Colunga could not be seen even in painting; and that they shared credits in Soy tu dueña, where the gallant of gallants was the protagonist and Capetillo was his best friend.

And it is that Colunga supposedly could not stand the diva airs that Capetillo had, while he did not like how careful the protagonist was with his appearance, because “that is not for men.” But although they have kept silent about these rumors, there is something that could not be kept secret and that is that both have shared a love.

More celebrity news:

THE MILLIONAIRE HOUSE WHERE EUGENIO DERBEZ RECOVERS FROM HIS ACCIDENT

IN HIS LAST DAYS. ANDRÉS GARCÍA IS NOT AFRAID OF DEATH, BUT HE IS OF CIRRHOSIS AND HE COULD DO THE WORST

It is about Mariana Garza who was the girlfriend of Eduardo Capetillo during his stay in the Timbiriche group; According to Garza, those were sad days, because Capetillo “cheated on him with all his friends” that is, the young singer was the most unfaithful, which is why he inspired the song “Besos deash”.

Mariana Garza went crazy with Fernando Colunga

And it is that the actress played Colunga’s wife in the soap opera Alborada, in which she gave life to Esperanza, a young woman who was obsessed with being a mother, although intimate relationships disgusted her; so the dream of being her mother escaped her, she finally died leaving Colunga free to be able to lead her life with Lucero, in the role of Hipólita.