Israel Reyes is emerging as America’s first reinforcement for Clausura 2023

America offered the central defender a three-year contract to become the Eagles’ first reinforcement for the next tournament.

The defense of Puebla, Israel Kingsis outlined as the first reinforcement of the America for him Closure 2023ESPN was able to find out from sources familiar with the matter.

Puebla’s central defender had become an object of desire for the azulcrema board in the last year and it was from the Apertura 2022 that they began to negotiate the arrival of the national team to the Coapa team.

ESPN was able to learn that the contract that America offered the central defender to sign is for the next three years. With his arrival at Nido, he will be reunited with his former clubmate, Salvador Reyes, who came to the Eagles a couple of tournaments ago, also from La Franja, when the coach was Santiago Solari.

The directive will wait to give the announcement of the arrival of Israel Kings as a reinforcement until the end of this Apertura 2022, with the aim of not deconcentrating the squad that will play the Liguilla in this tournament; meanwhile, the player will not sign a contract until he ends his participation with Puebla, who will face Chivas in the playoffs.

Israel Kings was followed by some European clubs, but it was America who would be close to closing the hiring of the 22-year-old central defender.

Kings he was trained in the ranks of Atlas, but his best performance has been with the sweet potato team under the orders of coach Nicolás Larcamón.

The defender participated in the 17 games of the Apertura 2022 with Puebla, as the undisputed starter, to add 1,468 minutes of play on the pitch, where he scored three goals, the last of them against América on matchday 17.

In La Franja, only Diego de Buen registered more minutes than the defender who has been called up to the Mexican National Team by Tata Martino, with a participation in three games and a total of 160 minutes of play.