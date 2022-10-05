in projects, more tourist infrastructure

In the midst of the difficult situation after Hurricane Ian passed through Cuba, the local press has celebrated the opening of a new hotel in the Jardines del Rey destination.

It is the Hotel Grand Aston Cayo Paredón, recently inaugurated to give “continuity to the development strategy of the tourism sector in Ciego de Ávila until the year 2030,” says the ACN.

Beyond the growing criticism of the Cuban government’s investments in a sector with very low occupancy, money continues to flow towards the creation of new hotel capacities.

The delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in that province, Iyolexis Correa Lorenzo, told the aforementioned media that “two other facilities are also being completed on that islet (Roca Norte 1 and Roca Norte 2), in charge of the Almest Real Estate, with a date set for the year 2023.

In this sense, he added that in Jardines del Rey, formed by Coco, Guillermo, Paredón Grande and Antón Chico keys, 37 projects are being carried out, which include accommodation, recreational and support areas.

Repairs are also planned for the Santiago-Habana and Perla del Norte hotels, located in the cities of Ciego de Ávila and Morón, respectively. Also, the improvement of what is known as Vigía, in Cayo Guillermo, works that will be carried out by the Tourism Real Estate Agency (Inmotur).

Two other facilities, Villa Gregorio and Casa Vigía, which are located in Cayo Guillermo and are managed by the Islazul Hotel Chain, will be subject to expansions that will allow for another 36 lodging capacities, explained the directive.

In the case of the Grupo Extrahotelero Palmares, it plans to diversify the leisure options in the northern keys of Avilanian, through the construction of the AquaRey Park and the Cayo Mortero Recreational Complex, both of which would be located in Cayo Guillermo.

As if that were not enough, the creation of a food processing center and a bakery-candy shop in Morón has also been planned, in addition to a support base for the Tourism Services Company (Emprestur) in Cayo Paredón, and a shelter for workers. of the entity itself in Cayo Coco, refers the aforementioned source.

The note from the state media maintains that “in Cuba, Tourism is one of the key areas defined in the Economic-Social Strategy to boost the economy.”

They assure that the sector “continues to be a locomotive for progress in the Cuban nation, where there is potential to provide competitive and quality goods and services.”