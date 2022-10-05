Entertainment

In his last days. Andrés García is not afraid of death, but he is of cirrhosis and could do the worst

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Andres Garcia
Andres Garcia

The health status of Andres Garcia His fans are worried, and he has been seen quite tired and deteriorated in his latest YouTube videos. Even he has commented that he feels in the last days, so they have questioned him about whether he fears death.

In a recent interview for Tvnotas, the actor mentioned that death, for him, is an enemy that becomes a friend, which must be received sooner or later, so he flows with whatever has to happen: “Death is like an enemy that can become your friend. (…) So you have to look death in the face to know how things are going to be; besides, I am sure there is another life.”

More celebrity news:

THE HEARTBREAKING SONG THAT REVEALS THE REASONS WHY JUAN GABRIEL TRIED TO TAKE HIS LIFE

FROM FRIENDS TO RIVALS, SHE DID THE WORST THING TO ARACELY ARÁMBULA AND NOW NOBODY REMEMBER HER

But what has caused the actor to kneel is his illness, liver cirrhosis, the same one that he says is a terrible illness, he even said that a friend could not stand the illness and took his own life, since this ailment it is unbearable.

Andrés García could do the worst

So it has been speculated that the actor could end his suffering at his own hand; However, Margarita would be there, taking care of him all day, she would be prepared to avoid any inconvenience.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Verónica Castro’s worst fear would come true with Yolanda Andrade

1 week ago

Tulile: “Tokischa is an embarrassment of the Dominican Republic”

1 week ago

Kylie Jenner and the velvety blue dress that gives a wasp waist

4 days ago

Eiza González hits the net with skinny jeans and a tight blouse

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button