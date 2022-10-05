In his last days. Andrés García is not afraid of death, but he is of cirrhosis and could do the worst

Andres Garcia

October 03, 2022 1:14 p.m.

The health status of Andres Garcia His fans are worried, and he has been seen quite tired and deteriorated in his latest YouTube videos. Even he has commented that he feels in the last days, so they have questioned him about whether he fears death.

In a recent interview for Tvnotas, the actor mentioned that death, for him, is an enemy that becomes a friend, which must be received sooner or later, so he flows with whatever has to happen: “Death is like an enemy that can become your friend. (…) So you have to look death in the face to know how things are going to be; besides, I am sure there is another life.”

But what has caused the actor to kneel is his illness, liver cirrhosis, the same one that he says is a terrible illness, he even said that a friend could not stand the illness and took his own life, since this ailment it is unbearable.

Andrés García could do the worst

So it has been speculated that the actor could end his suffering at his own hand; However, Margarita would be there, taking care of him all day, she would be prepared to avoid any inconvenience.